Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report: Aberdeen Cricket Ground pitch report Scotland vs USA ODI batting or bowling

Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the ODI between Scotland vs USA.

Scotland will take on the United States of America in the 3rd game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 match, which will be played at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen. Both teams have defeated UAE so far in the tournament, and they are in search of their 2nd successive win.

The hosts would want to take advantage of their home conditions yet again. Scotland’s bowlers bowled really well in the last match, and they would want to continue. In batting, they have some experienced players in their ranks. The USA have surprised everyone with their performances in the tournament, and they would want to continue.

Mannofield Park Aberdeen pitch report

The pitch at the Mannofield Park in Aberdeen has been a good track for cricket in this tournament, which is helping both batters and bowlers. This ground has historically favoured the pacers, and the same can be expected in this match as well. In the middle-overs, the spinners can take advantage of this wicket.

If the batters can negate the initial tough spell, they can also play a good knock after that. The pitch provides an even amount of bounce, and the batters can trust the nature of it to play their shots accordingly. This ground’s outfield is very fast, whereas the smaller boundaries also make the work easier for the batters.

A total of 19 ODIs have been played at this ground, where the average 1st innings ODI score has been 225 runs. The chasing teams have generally done well here so far. New Zealand have posted the highest score on this ground (402-2), whereas Scotland has posted the lowest total (101-10).

Overall, it’s a balanced track with help for both batters and the bowlers. If the team batting first scores around 275 runs, it can be a par score on this track in Aberdeen.