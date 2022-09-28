Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Is Bumrah injured today for 1st T20 between India and South Africa?

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: The star India pacer had returned back during series against Australia after recovering from a back injury.

Soon after registering a 2-1 series victory against Australia in the three-match T20I series, team India have commenced with the first of another three-match T20I series versus South Africa this time around, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Opting to bowl first after winning the Toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma has made quite a few forced and unforced changes to the playing XI, which featured during the third T20I versus Australia in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.

With Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being rested for the ongoing series, it is Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar who have replaced them in the playing XI tonight.

Also, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made way for the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, with South Africa playing with three left-handed batters in their top and middle order.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

However, the biggest exclusion tonight came in the form of the star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a ‘niggle in the morning’, as stated by Rohit post the Toss.

“Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak Chahar and Ashwin are back,” exclaimed Rohit after winning the Toss.

Also, the official statement via BCCI’s Twitter handle read, “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.”

It is worth of a mention, that Bumrah had missed the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 owing to a back injury. He did feature during the second and the third T20I against Australia, but couldn’t perform to his potential best. He in fact returned with his most expensive bowling figures ever (4-0-50-0) in a T20I match, during the third ODI.

While there is no further update on the extent of his injury, it seems to be the case of a rather precautionary measure, as India just cannot afford to be without the services of its star pacer, during the T20 World Cup in Australia.