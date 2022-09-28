Greenfield International Stadium average score in T20: Highest successful run chase in Thiruvananthapuram T20Is

Greenfield International Stadium average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the details of the average score and highest run chase.

Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium is set to host the 1st T20I of the 3-match series between India and South Africa. The stadium is hosting an international game after 3 years, if weather permits, this match can be a brilliant affair to watch out for.

Team India have rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya for this series, whereas Deepak Hooda is out with an injury. The recent form of the Indian team is great, and they would want to continue their good form. It will be interesting to see India’s combination in the series.

South Africa have also played some brilliant cricket in the T20 format, and they will welcome their captain Temba Bavuma for the series. The batting of the side looks excellent, whereas they have some world-class bowlers in their ranks as well.

Greenfield International Stadium average score in T20

The Greenfield International Stadium has just hosted a couple of T20Is so far, and the last match at this ground was played in 2019 between India and West Indies. One out of the two matches was just an 8-over contest, so the data size is quite small to calculate the average score.

However, this ground has also hosted a total of 14 T20 domestic games including the IPL, whereas the average 1st innings score was 127 runs. So, the batting has not been easy here based on the previous records at the venue.

The highest run-chase in T20Is at Greenfield International Stadium is achieved by West Indies in the last game played here in 2019. India scored 170 runs in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Shivam Dube. West Indies chased the target in 18.4 overs, where Lendl Simmons scored a half-century and Nicholas Pooran played a blinder.

Overall, the highest chase at this ground has been achieved by Orissa, where they chased 177 runs against Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.