Jess Jonassen Partner Name: Who is the Delhi Capitals’ All-Rounder Married to?

Australian women’s cricket team’s all-rounder Jess Jonassen is being talked about a lot after she announced her marriage. Jonassen posted her wedding pictures on social media handles and is getting well wishes from all around the world.

Jonassen is one of the best all-rounders in the game at the moment, and she recently played for Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League 2023. She was born in Queensland (Australia) in 1992. Fondly known as ‘JJ’, Jonassen started playing cricket at an early age with her father.

Jonassen was so good at her game that she got selected for her school’s cricket team at the tender age of five. Talking about Jonassen’s educational background, she is graduated with a law degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After her graduation, she also pursued a diploma in Forensic Mental Health.

Jess Jonassen Partner Name

Jonassen got married to her girlfriend Sarah Gooderham on April 6, 2023, in Hawaii. They got engaged in 2018 in Queensland and planned to get married in 2020. However, they had to postpone their plan due to the Covid pandemic. They were in a relationship for over 10 years before announcing their engagement.

“SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky – finally married my best friend 🥰 April 6th will always have a special place in my heart,” Jonassen had tweeted.

SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky – finally married my best friend 🥰 April 6th will always have a special place in my heart 👩‍❤️‍👩💍 #hawaii #wedding #love pic.twitter.com/rOYEyrOGFQ — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) April 14, 2023

Jonassen was seen wearing a white shirt and off-white pants, whereas Sarah wore a white shirt, white pants, and a grey blazer. Indian batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues also congratulated the pair. Both of them played with Jonassen in WPL.

Jess Jonassen family details

Jess’ father’s name is Raymond Jonassen, and he was a teacher at North Rockhampton State High School. He passed away in 2021 after fighting against Cancer. Jayne Jonassen is Jess’ mother, and she has two sisters in Laura Jonassen and Emma Pershouse. Jess is the youngest of them.

After representing Australia in different age groups, she finally made her debut for Australia in a T20I match in 2012 against New Zealand. She is also the first Australian cricketer to play 100 Women’s Big Bash League games.