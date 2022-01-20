“Going out there with the Baggy Green, it’s really special”: Jess Jonassen expresses her excitement of playing the Women’s Ashes test match in Canberra

Women’s Ashes: Jess Jonassen is making her international return after April 2021, and she is excited about donning the Baggy Green again.

The Women’s Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs. This Ashes will be played in the multi-series format with points being allocated for each game. Ahead of the series, Beth Mooney got ruled out due to an injury, and Australia replaced her with Grace Harris.

However, the main concern of the team was selecting the spinners. Georgia Wareham is nursing an ACL injury, whereas Sophie Molineux is also injured. Jess Jonassen’s return is a huge boost for the side, whereas the selectors have gone with uncapped Alana King as well. Jess Jonassen made her return from injury in the WBBL 07 for Brisbane Heat.

Jonassen was brilliant with the ball, and she scalped 21 wickets at an economy of 6.49. This was her first professional tournament after April 2021, she will play a huge part in the Ashes for the Australian side.

Women’s Ashes: Jess Jonassen is excited about the test match

Jess Jonassen has been phenomenal with the white-ball, but she is more excited about the test return. She missed the last test against India due to an injury and is excited about the Ashes test.

“We play so much limited-overs cricket, that when you actually get the opportunity to represent your country in a Test match, it just adds that extra little bit of significance,” Jonassen said.

“Going out there with the Baggy Green and knowing so few players have had that opportunity to do it before you, it’s really special.”

“For a lot of the girls, they’ll have the opportunity to play two Tests this summer … for me, missing out on that Indian series with injury.”

Jess Jonassen becomes just the second player to reach 100 WBBL wickets 🙌 #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/otLGtLfrPD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 26, 2021

The last two tests between England and Australia have ended in a draw. Jonassen has just played three tests so far in her career. She has scored 222 test runs, whereas she also has five wickets under his belt.

“I’ve been part of a couple of pretty special test matches in my career so far,” Jonassen said.

“I’ve only played three Tests so but there was my debut (at Canterbury in 2015), the day-night Test at North Sydney and then the one in Taunton.”

“There’s a few special moments in there that hopefully I can create some more.”