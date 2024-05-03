“I Did Think It Was Our Year”: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Shares His Frustration About Losing in the Playoffs Again

The Dallas Cowboys have given back-to-back promising starts in recent NFL seasons, only to fall on their faces in the playoffs. Despite building a deadly team that includes leaders such as Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, their vision of winning the Super Bowl has remained incomplete for the last 27 years.

The star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, recently made an appearance at the “Cold As B*lls” talk show with Kevin Hart, where he opened up about how the 2023 season ended for the America’s Team. Although three months have passed since the disappointing Wild Card Round game, the memories remain fresh in Parson’s mind.

Sharing his feelings about the Cowboys’ 2023 season, he felt frustrated and demoralized because they didn’t achieve what they had aimed for. Parsons felt that they were meant to win, but things didn’t go as planned, which made it quite tough to deal with.

“Yeah, I can’t lie. Like when you put a lot into the game, into, like, what you want to be and how you want to be. Obviously, when the outcome doesn’t reach of what your expectations is, It’s frustrating and it’s demoralizing, and not how I wanted my season. And I did think it was our year. And for some reason, we just didn’t put it together. But it’s hard to get on top of the hill.”

The Dallas Cowboys, for the third straight year, had the same 12-5 winning record in the regular season. However, they choked miserably in the postseason. They entered the Wild Card Round last year as favorites but ended up losing to the Green Bay Packers (32-48), concluding their 2023 season.

Micah Parsons and Kevin Hart Spar Over Primetime Slots

Later in the show, Kevin Hart, who is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, attempted to roast Micah Parsons by questioning why the Cowboys always receive primetime slots. He further quipped that the sports network should stop broadcasting them altogether, as the team isn’t worth watching. However, Parsons swiftly turned the tables on Hart by playfully commenting on the Eagles’ playing style.

Parsons cleverly referenced the Eagles’ “Tush Push,” a nickname for their play, where the quarterback is pushed by teammates into the end zone. He mocked this tactic, highlighting that it’s not at all exciting to watch, which is why instead of the Eagles, his team lands all the primetime slots.

“So you can push a quarterback into the end zone?” Parsons quipped. “Nobody wants to watch it.”

While it was a lighthearted banter between the two, the Dallas Cowboys remain the most popular NFL franchise, which has amassed over 8.5 million fans all over the country. Moreover, it is also the most valuable franchise, and as per Forbes, it has a valuation of around $9 billion.