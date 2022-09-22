Jhulan Goswami net worth 2022 in rupees: List of endorsements done by Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami net worth 2022 in rupees: The SportsRush brings you the net worth of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Indian veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to retire from international cricket after the ongoing ODI series against England. The third ODI against England at the Lord’s on Saturday will be the last game in the Indian jersey. India Women have already sealed the series, and they will aim for a whitewash.

When Goswami’s name was included in the series, it was a bit of surprise as it was considered that ICC Women’s World Cup was his last tournament. However, Indian white-ball captain Harmanpreet Kaur has confirmed that the last ODI against England will be the last match of Goswami.

Goswami has to be one of the most decorated players to ever play the game. The veteran of 253 ODI wickets is the only player in Women’s cricket to breach the mark of 250 ODI wickets in Women’s cricket. She is also just the 2nd player after Mithali Raj to play in 200 ODI games.

Jhulan Goswami net worth 2022 in rupees

Jhulan Goswami is one of the veterans of the game, and she has been playing international cricket for over 19 years now. But, it is well known that the sport was not great financially in the beginning, but the situation has certainly changed over the last few years.

According to Kheltalk, the net worth of Jhulan in 2022 is around INR 8 crores. She gets around INR 50 Lacs for her BCCI contract, whereas he also gets her match fees based on different formats. Jhulan also gets around INR 20,000 -25,000 for her appearance in domestic cricket for West Bengal.

Jhulan has not played in the Global T20 Leagues, but she has played in the Women’s T20 Challenge. However, the salary of the Women’s T20 Challenge is not revealed. She has also been doing quite a few endorsements in the last few years. Jhulan has endorsed brands like Boost, Sareen Sports, PK Sporting etc.