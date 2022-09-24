“Proudest moments of my career”: Jhulan Goswami calls singing the national anthem her proudest moment ahead of Lord’s ODI

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to play her last international match at the Lord’s in London against England Women.

Lord’s cricket ground is set to host the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England Women and India Women. The series is already won by the Indian team, and they are looking to complete a whitewash over the hosts. Every match has its own value as it’s a part of the ICC Championship.

This match is special for the Indian cricket team, as veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will bid adieu to the game after this very match. She is one of the legends of the game and is the highest ODI wicket-taker of Women’s cricket. Goswami made her debut in 2002 against England only, and 19 years later, she will retire against the same opponents.

Jhulan Goswami calls singing the national anthem her proudest moment

Jhulan Goswami attended the pre-match conference ahead of her final international match at the Lord’s. Goswami said that it was her pleasure to serve the country for 20 years. She also insists that coming out for the national anthem on the ground is the proudest moment of her career.

ALSO READ: Jhulan Goswami net worth in 2022

“I am fortunate enough to be able to serve the Indian team for 20 years, able to contribute a little bit from my side, whatever way I was able to, with a lot of honesty and dedication,” Jhulan Goswami said.

“Wearing the India jersey, walking out of the dressing room and singing the national anthem at the center… those will always be the proudest moments of my career. Always enjoyed that.”

💬 💬 Singing India’s National Anthem and wearing the India jersey will always remain the best moments in my life: @JhulanG10 #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SHpjRyL1Hn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022

It was assumed that the ICC Women’s World Cup will be Jhulan’s last tournament, but she missed the last match due to an injury. Jhulan has said that due to fitness concerns, she could not play in the last few months and this English tour was her only option to announce her retirement.

“After the World Cup (2022), I thought the Sri Lanka tour (in July) would be my last series, but I got injured. So, the England tour was the last option for me,” Jhulan Goswami added.