“We’ll miss her for sure”: Harmanpreet Kaur confirms Jhulan Goswami retirement after Lord’s ODI vs England

Harmanpreet Kaur has confirmed that veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami will retire from International cricket after the Lord’s ODI.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at her very best in the 2nd ODI against England Women in Canterbury. Courtesy of a tremendous knock from Harmanpreet, India defeated England by 88 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.

Harmanpreet scored 143 runs in just 111 balls, courtesy of 18 boundaries and 4 sixes, which helped India to reach a score of 333-5. In return, England managed to score 245 runs, where Indian pacer Renuka Singh scalped 4 wickets. The last ODI of the series will be played at the Lord’s on 24 September 2022.

It was said that Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami will retire after the last ODI, but there was no official statement regarding the same. However, Harmanpreet Kaur has given an update on the same.

Harmanpreet Kaur confirms Jhulan Goswami retirement

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed at the post-match conference that the last ODI between India Women and England Women at the Lord’s will be Jhulan Goswami’s last international game. She said that the whole team will miss Jhulan in the dressing room, and it will be fitting for her to retire at the Lord’s.

“Yeah I think so (on Jhulan Goswami’s retirement after last ODI). We’ll miss her for sure and have been learning a lot from her. Every cricketer wants to play at Lord’s and it’s going to be special for her to retire there,” Harmanpreet Kaur said.

“After that (50) I just gave that freedom to myself” All round from Harmanpreet Kaur pic.twitter.com/9Aotv3QQyq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 21, 2022

When BCCI announced the squad for the ODI series against England, the inclusion of Jhulan Goswami surprised a few as it was said that the ICC Women’s World Cup was his last tournament, but there was no official news regarding the same. Jhulan even missed India’s last match in the tournament due to an injury

Goswami is one of the legends of the game, and it will be fitting for her to play her last international match at the Lord’s. She has scalped 253 ODI wickets, and she is the first bowler in Women’s cricket to surpass the milestone of 250 ODI wickets.