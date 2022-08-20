Jhulan Goswami set to retire at Lord’s after returning to ODI squad for England tour

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is back in the Indian ODI squad, and she will play her last international match at the Lord’s.

After winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian team will be on the road again in September, where they will face England in a 3-match ODI and T20I series.

BCCI have announced the Indian team for the tour, and there is a big comeback in the side. Jhulan Goswami is back in the Indian ODI squad for the England tour, and it is a bit of a surprise. Jhulan never announced her official announcement, but it was said that World Cup was her last tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues has also been included in the ODI squad despite an injury scare. She has been ruled out of the ongoing The Hundred competition, but she is expected to be fit for the tournament.

Jhulan Goswami set to retire at Lord’s

ANI have reported that veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will retire after the 3rd ODI match at the Lord’s on 24 September 2022. There were reports that ICC World Cup 2022 was Jhulan’s last tournament, but this was definitely wrong information.

“Veteran India woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami to play her farewell match against England at Lord’s. The third and final ODI on 24th September will be her last international appearance: BCCI sources,” ANI tweeted.

Goswami is one of the legends of the game, and she is just the 2nd player after Mithali Raj to appear in 200 ODI matches. She is the first women’s cricketer in history to scalp 250 ODI wickets. Goswami also has 56 T20I and 44 test wickets under her belt. She is the youngest player to take ten wickets in a test match.

Goswami has led the Indian bowling lineup for over 19 years now, and it will be befitting for her to play her last game at the Mecca of cricket. She missed India’s last World Cup game against South Africa, which India lost at the end and were eliminated from the tournament.