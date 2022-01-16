Joe Root dismissal 5th Test: Root’s Ashes 2021-22 campaign ends in peculiar way due to low bounce on Scott Boland delivery

Joe Root dismissal: The English captain was at the receiving end of an odd delivery which didn’t bounce at all at the Bellerive Oval.

During the third day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, England captain Joe Root became victim of a peculiar dismissal which, sort of, summed up his whole tour.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 32nd over when a Scott Boland delivery just didn’t bounce enough for the batter to defend it. With no such instance record earlier in the match, it was unlikely of Root to expect such a delivery. Hence, there was hardly which the right-hand batter could’ve done about that delivery.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 21st over, Root returned back to the pavilion after scoring 11 (31) with the help of a four as he will leave Australia without a Test century.

Having scored 322 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.20, Root will finish the series as England’s highest run-scorer. Having said that, his team much more out of him especially with other batters not being among the runs.

In 14 Tests down under, Root’s 892 runs have come at an average of 35.68 including nine half-centuries as the 31-year old player would be looking to return for another away Ashes series in search of an elusive Test century in Australia.

Chasing a 271-run target at the Bellerive Oval, Root was part of a batting collapse which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 124 in 38.5 overs. With bowling figures of 12-5-18-3, Boland was the pick of the Australian bowlers today. Other than Boland, all-rounder Cameron Green and captain Pat Cummins also picked three wickets each.

Joe Root dismissal in 5th Ashes Test

Twitter reactions on Joe Root:

“Sometimes you just get a good nut”#Ashes pic.twitter.com/a8khBKU4Il — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 16, 2022

One of those moments when you wish the law book allowed the fielding captain to call the batter back after he’s been clean-bowled or let poor Joe Root bat again in place of someone else #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 16, 2022

Root’s campaign ends with a shooter… and England’s might as well be put out of its misery at the same time. Oh well! #Ashes — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) January 16, 2022

Dismissing Joe Root four times in a Test series: Ryan Harris (2013)

Pat Cummins (2017-18)

Scott Boland (2021-22) #Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 16, 2022

