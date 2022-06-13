Joe Root double centuries in Test: Joe Root Test double hundreds full list

Joe Root double centuries in Test: The former English captain could’ve brought up his sixth Test double century today.

Former England captain Joe Root fell short by 24 runs to become the 13th cricketer to score a sixth double century in Test cricket during the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham today.

Resuming from his overnight score of 163*, all Root could add to his total was 13 runs on Day 4 before a Trent Boult slower delivery saw him driving straight to Tim Southee at cover.

Root, who departed after scoring 176 (211) comprising of 26 fours and a six at a strike rate of 83.41, did play a shot which ended up becoming the highlight of the morning session. Facing only his second ball of the day, Root played a rare reverse scoop off Southee to become a source of amazement for one and all at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Root, who had time to play cautiously in a bid to complete a double century, put on display a change of approach in a bid to gain a first-innings lead as soon as possible. With the 31-year old player speaking to Sky Cricket about the same before play began today, Root walked the talk although for a brief period in the first session.

In what was Root’s 27th Test century, it was his 16th at home and at No. 4, 13th as a specialist batter, 10th in the second Test of a series, fourth against New Zealand and in 2022.

Joe Root double centuries in Test

Had Root registered a double hundred, he would’ve joined the likes of Marvan Atapattu, Virender Sehwag, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of six double centuries in Test career.