Joe Root highest test score: Joe Root highest Test scores full list

England's batter Joe Root is one of the best of the game, and he has proved his class time and time again in international cricket.

England’s batter Joe Root is one of the best of the game, and he has proved his class time and time again in international cricket. In the ongoing test against England at Trent Bridge, Joe Root again played a class to knock to help England in the match.

In New Zealand’s reply of 553 runs, England managed to score 539 runs courtesy of centuries from Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Joe Root scored 176 runs in 211 balls with the help of 26 boundaries and 1 six to complete his 27th test century. Root has now equalled the record of centuries of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Joe Root has scored 10 centuries in the last one and a half years, whereas Virat Kohli has not scored a single century since 2019.

Joe Root’s highest test score of 254 runs came against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester in 2014. Root batted for more than 10 hours in his innings and scored a half-century in the other innings of the match as well. England won that match easily by 330 runs at the end.

Three years ago today… the 254 😍

Three years ago today… the 254

Joe Root was at his very best in the 2021 season, and it all started in Sri Lanka. Root scored 228 runs against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2021 on a spinning track. Root’s knock guided England to register a brilliant 7 wickets win against the Sri Lankan side. He was brilliant in that series.

Joe Root has scored three more double-centuries in his career. He scored 218 runs against India in 2021, which was his 100th test match, and he became the first player to score a double-century in his 100th test.