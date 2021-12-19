Joe Root injury: Why is Joe Root not playing on Day 4 of Australia vs England Ashes Test in Adelaide?

Joe Root not playing: The English captain hasn’t taken the field in the first session of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test.

There is no going into a safe house about the fact that England need a minimum of one miraculous performance to both win or draw the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test match against Australia in Adelaide.

While veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have provided the visitors with an apt start to the day by sending back nightwatchman Michael Neser (3) and opening batter Marcus Harris (23) respectively in only the first 15 minutes of play, they still need a lot to do for Australia’s lead is about to touch the 300-run mark with seven wickets in hand.

With almost two days’ time remaining in the match, England will either have to bundle out Australia cheaply today or chase a mammoth target tomorrow in a bid to register a comeback in the series.

Why is Joe Root not playing on Day 4 of Australia vs England Ashes Test?

It is worth mentioning that England have taken the field without their captain Joe Root at the Adelaide Oval on Day 4. It was before play started that Root was hit in the abdomen whilst facing throw downs in the nets. In what appears to be more of a precautionary measure, fans might get to see Root returning to the ground as the day progresses.

England captain Joe Root will not be on the field at the start of play today after being hit in the abdomen during throw downs in the warm-up before play. He is currently being assessed by the England medical team #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

Readers must note that Root has been England’s second-highest run-scorer in the series so far. Been their best Test batter in the recent years, England wouldn’t want to bat even an innings without their skipper especially after considering the batting form of their other batters.

England cricket vice captain: Who is leading England in Joe Root’s absence?

Test vice-captain Ben Stokes is leading England in Root’s absence today. It was Stokes only who had led England when Root was unavailable for the Southampton Test against West Indies last year.