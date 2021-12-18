Joe Root wicket: Damien Fleming lauds Cam Green as his “high class fast bowling” dismisses Root at Adelaide Oval

Joe Root wicket today off Cam Green: The English captain continues to maintain distance from a Test century down under.

During the third day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green dismissed England captain Joe Root for the second time in a row to put the visitors in a spot of bother.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 46th over when Root edged a Green delivery to his counterpart Steven Smith at first slip. Green, who had been setting Root up for some time, had the upper hand in the contest especially after dismissing the batter.

While Root had been patient enough to counter Green until this delivery, him wanting to play at a delivery resulted in his dismissal. In addition to losing Root, the dismissal also brought an end to a threatening 138-run partnership for the third wicket between Dawid Malan (82) and Root.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the seventh over, Root played well for his 60 (116) comprising of seven fours but his team needed more out of him on yet another occasion. In what was his 52nd Test half-century, it was his 15th against Australia and eighth in Australia. Root, who has a Test average of 40.05 down under, is yet to score a Test century despite batting in 20 innings in Australia.

The last thing which England needed after Root’s dismissal was to lose Malan just over six overs later. Smith, who had brought back spearhead Mitchell Starc into the attack, grabbed another catch at first slip as the visitors lost their fourth wicket.

Joe Root wicket at Adelaide Oval

How Twitterati reacted:

That’s a high class fast bowling over from Cam Green 👏👏

Root twice in a row now #Ashes — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 18, 2021

The worst you hear Joe Root admonish himself with in the nets is a very polite, “Noooo Joseph”. Just looked like he had a few choicer words for himself after edging Cam Green behind the wicket for the second time in the series #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 18, 2021

Cameron Green gets Joe Root for the second time in two innings. And obviously Australia don’t drop catches. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 18, 2021

Green seems to hit the bat (hit the deck) harder than what the batters thinks. And he is tall. Causing an issue or two for Root saab. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 18, 2021

