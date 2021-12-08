Joe Root wicket today: Josh Hazlewood sends back Joe Root cheaply; dismisses Root for the 8th time in Tests

Joe Root wicket: The English captain became their third batter to get out cheaply in the first session of a five-match series.

During the first day of the ongoing first Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Brisbane, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood made early inroads into the English batting lineup.

With his new-ball bowling partner Mitchell Starc drawing first blood off the first delivery that he bowled, Hazlewood not only joined Starc but bettered him by picking a couple of wickets in his first spell.

It was on the second delivery of the fourth over when England batter Dawid Malan (6) edged a Hazlewood delivery to Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Playing his first Test, Carey completed his maiden catch in the format without much discomfort.

England captain Joe Root (0), who had found himself in the middle at No. 4 after winning the toss and opting to bat, didn’t last long either. On the penultimate delivery of the sixth over, Root edged a Hazlewood delivery to David Warner at first slip.

Root, who had defended a few short deliveries against Hazlewood in the same over, couldn’t help himself but play at a delivery which pitched on a near-perfect line and length and moved enough to induce an edge off Root’s bat as he walked back after playing just nine deliveries.

Joe Root wicket today

How Twitterati reacted:

Hazlewood has now dismissed Root eight times in Tests – more than any other bowler #Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 8, 2021

Oh dear, Joe Root gone for a duck – Josh Hazlewood with his second – and England in absolute tatters at 11 for three — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) December 8, 2021

Joe Root is the 19th player to make a duck for England this year. They have made a total of 45 now. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 8, 2021

Root’s gone for a duck! Great delivery from Hazlewood. Root edges it to Warner at first slip! England’s 11/3 at 5.5. #Ashes — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 8, 2021

