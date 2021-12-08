Mitchell Starc wicket: M Starc dismisses Rory Burns to pick first-ball wicket in Ashes 2021-22

Mitchell Starc wicket to dismiss Rory Burns: The visiting team had lost a wicket on the first ball of the series at the Gabba.

During the first day of the ongoing first Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Brisbane, England got off to a worst-possible start by losing a wicket on the first ball of a five-match series.

England captain Joe Root’s decision of batting first after winning the toss didn’t go down too well when Australia speedster Mitchell Starc made early inroads into the English batting lineup.

Known to bowl yorkers at will in international cricket, Starc commenced his fifth Ashes series with the exact same delivery. Bowling over the wicket, Starc made a full-length delivery swing into left-handed England opening batter Rory Burns (0).

With Burns falling towards his off-side, his balance went for a toss leaving his leg-stump exposed in front of Starc’s yorker. What followed was Burns walking back to the pavilion after playing a solitary delivery.

While Australia had announced their Playing XI on Sunday, England have made a few debatable decisions with respect to their Playing XI as senior-most pacer-duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and batter Jonny Bairstow have all been rested for this match.

Mitchell Starc wicket to dismiss Rory Burns

How Twitterati reacted:

That’s why I pick him #mitchellstarc 💥 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 8, 2021

Nice start to the “Ashes”😱😱😱🤭🤭. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 8, 2021

Rory Burns makes it a record 6th duck by an England opener in a calendar year. Mike Atherton, 5 in 1998, moves to second place — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) December 8, 2021

Don’t forget Andrew Strauss, another left-handed opener, was out for a duck in the first over in Brisbane in 2010-11. And England went on to win that series!! — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) December 8, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.