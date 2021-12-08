Cricket

Mitchell Starc wicket: M Starc dismisses Rory Burns to pick first-ball wicket in Ashes 2021-22

Mitchell Starc wicket: M Starc dismisses Rory Burns to pick first-ball wicket in Ashes 2021-22
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Why is Jonny Bairstow not playing today's 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba?
Next Article
"You're probably the best player I've ever faced", Liquid Scream replied to TenZ after KRU Esports pulled one under Sentinels at Valorant Champions 2021.
Cricket Latest News
Mitchell Starc wicket: M Starc dismisses Rory Burns to pick first-ball wicket in Ashes 2021-22
Mitchell Starc wicket: M Starc dismisses Rory Burns to pick first-ball wicket in Ashes 2021-22

Mitchell Starc wicket to dismiss Rory Burns: The visiting team had lost a wicket on…