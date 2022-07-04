Jonny Bairstow net worth: How tall is Jonny Bairstow?

Jonny Bairstow net worth: The SportsRush brings you the net worth of Jonny Bairstow, who is in the form of his life.

The year 2022 has been an excellent one for Jonny Bairstow so far, the wicket-keeper batter from Yorkshire scored yet another test century in the Birmingham test against India. The whole English lineup failed, but Bairstow again played an excellent knock.

Bairstow has scored 880 test runs in 2022 at an excellent average of 67.69, courtesy of five centuries and one half-century. He started this year with a century against Australia at the SCG, which was followed by a century against West Indies in Antigua.

In the last series against New Zealand, Bairstow was at his very best, where he scored 394 runs at an average of 78.80, courtesy of two centuries and a half-century. He had a terrific strike-rate of 120.12 in the series.

Jonny Bairstow net worth

Jonny Bairstow has proved his class in the T20 format of the game, and he is now a regular in the Indian Premier League. He is also a contracted player of the English Cricket team, so he earns his revenue mainly from these two sources.

Bairstow is not connected to many brands as their ambassador or something, so his salary comes from the playing field only. According to WeKnowCricket, the net worth of Bairstow is around 8 Million USD, which is around INR 59 crores. The wicket-keeper from England is a hot property.

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2022

He played for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022, where he got 6.75 crores INR, he used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad before joining the Punjab Kings. He will represent the Welsh Fire in the upcoming edition of the Hundred cricket. Bairstow wears 51 number jersey.

Bairstow was born n Yorkshire on 26 September 1989, and Geoffrey Boycott was his cricketing mentor. The height of Bairstow is around 5 ft 11 inches, which is 1.80 metres.