Jonny Bairstow girlfriend: Is Jonny Bairstow married?

While scoring runs to seal tense run-chases requires a considerable amount of skill, the manner in which England batter Jonny Bairstow is smashing runs in Test cricket is a valid enough reason to conclude that the right-handed batter is in the form of his life.

Bairstow, 32, is the highest Test run-scorer in 2022. In 14 Test innings, Bairstow has amassed 774 runs at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 75.95 including four centuries and a half-century.

Freshly coming on the back of a match-winning half-century to seal a 296-run target against New Zealand at Headingley, Bairstow’s first half-century of the year has come after four centuries. Bairstow’s current form can be judged by the facts that he’s scored 20 more runs in two less innings than former captain Joe Root this year.

“He [Jonny Bairstow] has been hitting the ball really well. He has been a phenomenal player. It’s great to see him do that, to bat with the confidence and freedom,” Root said of Bairstow to Sky Cricket after winning the Man of the Series award today.

The hometown boys 👏 What a series for these two 🏏

England, who’ve whitewashed New Zealand for the fifth time in Test cricket to win a three-match series 3-0, wouldn’t have registered their 15th Test whitewash had it not been for Bairstow scoring 394 runs at a mind-blowing strike rate of 120.12.

Is Jonny Bairstow married?

It is worth mentioning that Bairstow isn’t married. Having said that, there have been multiple reports of him dating actor-singer Eleanor Tomlinson for some years now. While the duo has primarily kept its love life under the wraps, Bairstow and Timlonson still have been witnessed together on some functions.

