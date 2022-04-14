Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022: Jos Buttler IPL 2022 salary

Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals has justified his Indian Premier League 2022 retention.

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler has regained Indian Premier League 2022 Orange Cap on the back of scoring his 52nd T20 half-century in the 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL in Navi Mumbai.

Second half-century of the season for Buttler to go with a century, the right-handed batter has scored his 13th half-century in the IPL and 12th for Rajasthan.

Chasing a 193-run target, Buttler raced on his way to a stroke-filled 54 (24) comprising of eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 225.

That fifty was quick. That fifty was Jos Buttler. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sSZ2kA5Sy — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2022

Opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal (0), Buttler frequently hit boundaries to power Royals to 65/3 in the powerplay. Dismissed on the last ball of the powerplay, Buttler’s domination can be judged from the fact that he scored 54 out of the 65 runs his team scored in the first six overs.

Buttler, who had seen Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (87*) surpassing him in the list of highest run-scorers, managed to not just overdo the latter but also gain some lead. Buttler, 31, currently has 272 runs under his belt in five IPL 2022 innings at an average and strike rate of 68 and 152.80 respectively.

Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022

Buttler, who had made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2016, had played a couple of seasons for the most successful franchise before joining RR.

It was during IPL 2018 auction that RR had bought Buttler for INR 4.4 crore. Buttler, who played four seasons for Royals before IPL 2022 mega auction, became one of their three retained players before this season.

While captain Sanju Samson was retained as the first player for INR 14 crore, Buttler was retained as the second player for INR 10 crore. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dropped after three consecutive failures, was the third retained player for INR 4 crore.

Fourth-highest run-scorer for Royals because of 1,713 runs in 45 innings at an average and strike rate of 43.92 and 151.72 respectively, Buttler is behind the likes of Shane Watson (2,372), Samson (2,508) and Ajinkya Rahane (2,810).