“I don’t think that’ll be starting in the XI for Steve”: No place for Steve Smith in Australia Playing 11 for T20 World Cup 2022 opener vs New Zealand according to George Bailey

Australia’s selection chief George Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith won’t be included in Australia’s playing 11 against New Zealand.

After winning the last T20 World Cup in UAE, the Australian team is one of the favourites to lift the trophy in their home conditions as well. The first Super-12 match of the Australian team will be up against their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, 2022.

The Australian team have been clear about their strategy of playing with 7 specialist batters, in which their all-rounders will combine to act as the 5th bowler of the side. The fitness of Australia’s all-rounders will play a huge part in their World Cup campaign going forward.

Marcus Stoinis is back after his side injury, whereas Mitch Marsh has also started bowling in the nets. The form of Glenn Maxwell is a thing of worry, but he has been backed by his teammates, and he is one of the most important players for the balance of the Australian side.

Steve Smith will not make Australia playing 11 against New Zealand

George Bailey has all but confirmed the playing 11 of the Australian team against New Zealand in their first match of the Super-12 stage. The debate was just around 1-2 positions in the middle-order, and Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith won’t make the playing 11 of the New Zealand game.

Mitchell Marsh is set to be the number three of the side, whereas the emergence of Tim David in the lower middle order has cemented his place as well. The Australian team will rely on its all-rounders yet again, and the trio of Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will play a vital role.

“Yeah absolutely I think all the members of our 15 have a role to play,” George Bailey said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“I don’t think that’ll be starting in the XI for Steve, but I certainly think should we need a role at some stage from him, absolutely he can.”

ALSO READ: George Bailey confirms shared captaincy for Australia in ODIs

Bailey has also confirmed that David Warner is looking fine, and they would not have played him in the warm-up game against India regardless of his injury. Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh opened with Aaron Finch in the absence of David Warner in the last couple of matches.

“I think (he’s) fine, I think regardless of the neck, I don’t think it was ever in our plans for David to play yesterday,” Bailey added.