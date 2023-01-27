JSCA International Stadium Complex boundary size and ground dimension: Ranchi Stadium boundary length in meters

The 1st T20I of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. India won the ODI series with ease, and the Blackcaps would want to make their presence felt in the T20Is. There are some talented individuals in both ranks, and this can be an interesting series to watch out for.

India will be led by Hardik Pandya, who possesses an excellent record as the captain of India. There will be a change in the pace department too as both Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are not a part of this series. Suryakumar Yadav won the T20I player of the year award, and he will again carry a lot of expectations.

New Zealand have performed well in the T20Is, and they would want to improve their performances here. Glenn Phillips has been an important asset for the Kiwis in this format, and they will again rely on his brilliance. The bowling of the side looks a little bleak on paper.

JSCA International Stadium Complex boundary size and ground dimension

The 50,000-seater JSCA Stadium in Ranchi is expected to be a full house for the 1st T20I match. This ground last hosted a T20I match in 2021. It is certain that the batters will love their time out there in the middle as the pitch here has been quite good for the batters.

It was seen in the last ODI in Indore that the boundaries were very small, but the bowlers will get some respite in this match. The boundaries at the JSCA Cricket Stadium range between 68-74 metres. It is certain that the spinners will definitely take advantage of the bigger boundaries.

Ranchi’s track is a dry one, and the spinners are expected to play a really big part here. The T20 records in Ranchi also suggest that the spinners have done well here on this ground.