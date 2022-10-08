JSCA Stadium Ranchi ODI records: JSCA International Stadium Complex ODI records and highest innings total

JSCA Stadium Ranchi ODI records: The penultimate match of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will be played tomorrow.

Cricket fans across the globe will have a field day tomorrow on the back of three international white-ball matches slated to begin within a couple of hours. India vs South Africa ODI will be the third match following New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I and Australia vs England T20I.

Second of a three-match ODI series, the match will bring back international cricket to the JSCA International Stadium Complex after 11 months. As far as this particular format is concerned, Ranchi will be hosting an ODI after more than three and a half years.

While India have both won and lost a couple of ODIs at this venue, South Africa will be playing their first-ever ODI at this venue on Sunday. Part in a Ranchi Test three years ago, the Proteas had ended up on the losing side in their only match at this stadium.

Having named all-rounder Washington Sundar as a replacement for pacer Deepak Chahar for the remaining two ODIs, it will be interesting to see if he gets a straightforward entry into the Playing XI or not. If the same happens, Sundar will be representing India after eight months. South Africa, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination.

JSCA Stadium Ranchi ODI records

Only cricketer to have played the first five Ranchi ODIs, former India captain Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer here with his 384 runs coming at an average of 192 including two centuries and a half-century.

Catch up with #Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj as we talk all things cricket and more 🗣️ Full video 🔗 https://t.co/JRJ48983rV#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/IL9UxXMHdN — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 8, 2022

Kohli is followed by Angelo Mathews (139), Glenn Maxwell (139), Usman Khawaja (104) and George Bailey (98) in the highest scorers’ list at this venue. As far as players of the current Indian squad are concerned, only Shikhar Dhawan (15) and Kuldeep Yadav (10) have played a Ranchi ODI in the past.

Highest ODI wicket-takers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex are Ravichandran Ashwin (6), Mohammed Shami (5), Ajantha Mendis (4), Dhawal Kulkarni (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (4). Only Kuldeep Yadav (3) has played an ODI here among players taking part in this series.

Highest innings total in Ranchi ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 313/5 50 Australia India 2019 295/8 50 Australia India 2013 288/7 48.4 India Sri Lanka 2014 286/8 50 Sri Lanka India 2014 281 48.2 India Australia 2019

While the first two Ranchi ODIs had been won by teams batting second, the last two were won by teams batting first. The aforementioned third-highest innings total is also the highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue. That match is fondly remembered for Kohli’s 21st ODI century (fourth as captain).