K Srinivasan umpire: Twitterati in shock after 3rd umpire gives Devdutt Padikkal not out despite spike on UltraEdge in RCB vs PBKS match

K Srinivasan umpire: The third umpire’s decision regarding a caught behind involving Devdutt Padikkal shocked one and all.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, third umpire Krishnamachari Srinivasan became the centre of attraction but not for the right reason.

It all happened on the third delivery of the eighth over when Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batter Devdutt Padikkal unsuccessfully attempted a reverse sweep off Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

In what was a quicker delivery which zipped past the batter, Padikkal missed it completely. Just as Kings captain Lokesh Rahul collected the ball behind the wickets, he along with Bishnoi immediately appealed for a caught behind.

With on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan ruling the decision in the batter’s favour, Rahul immediately opted for a review. With replays clearly showing a spike just as the ball passed Padikkal’s gloves, Rahul and his teammates were further confident about the decision getting overturned.

Having said that, to their surprise, PBKS players witnessed Srinivasan asking Ananthapadmanabhan to not change his decision. While Padikkal continued batting in the middle, Punjab ended up losing a review which saw Rahul arguing with the umpire on a couple of occasions.

The decision has been severely criticized by commentators, cricket experts and fans for a spike with the ball close the gloves would have ended in the dismissal of the batter on any other given day.

How on earth was that not out? Did I miss the cricket rules changing?#RCBvsPBKS #Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/0h5r1dOqNR — Sriteja R Chilakapati (@sritejach) October 3, 2021

Twitter reactions on K Srinivasan umpire:

😳🥺😳🥺😳🥺😳🥺😳🥺#IPL2021 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 3, 2021

Sack the 3rd umpire immediately #SelectDugout What a joke! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 3, 2021

I tweeted this in 2018. Every year, incompetent umpires get high profile, high paying IPL gigs. Nandan, Vineet Kulkarni & many others in the past. Dandekar the other night, K Srinivasan today. This does damage the IPL’s credibility. Someone at the BCCI needs to sort this out. https://t.co/BzFQBZmLDf — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 3, 2021

