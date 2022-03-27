Cricket

DDP cricket player: Devdutt Padikkal which team in IPL 2022

DDP cricket player: Devdutt Padikkal which team in IPL 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"If I can get pole here, I can get pole anywhere in the world" - Sergio Perez feels confident following his remarkable pole position in qualifying in Jeddah
Next Article
“Larry Bird was the greatest player I played with but Julius Erving was the most exhilarating”: Bill Walton put Dr.J up there with the likes of Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Bird
Cricket Latest News
Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL
Why du Plessis wear pink gloves: Faf du Plessis highest score in IPL

Faf du Plessis highest score: The former South African captain has kick-started his Royal Challengers…