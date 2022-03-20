“If you want to complain about ‘flat pitches’ then you should quit cricket”: Saeed Ajmal opens up on the criticism of flat pitches in Pakistan vs Australia test series

Saeed Ajmal has opened up on the criticism of flat pitches in Pakistan vs Australia test series, and he has used some strong words.

When Australia announced their tour to Pakistan after 24 years, it was expected to be a close and competitive series. However, the pitches in Rawalpindi and Karachi have almost killed the excitement of the series.

Gone are the days when scoring piles of runs used to be entertaining, the contest between bat and ball is the demand of today’s game. There has been absolutely no help for any kind of bowlers in the matches so far. In the Rawalpindi test, 1187 runs were made for the loss of just 14 wickets. The Karachi test was a close affair, but the pitch was suiting the batters only.

Australian batter David Warner and a lot of pundits heavily criticized the pitch of the Rawalpindi test. Even Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has criticized the pitches made in Pakistan for the series.

Saeed Ajmal goes vocal on “flat pitches” issues

Former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal has used some strong words on the bowlers complaining about flat pitches. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan. He said that the spinners should be able to take wickets on any kind of surface. According to Ajmal, complaining about “flat pitch” is already a loss.

“If the spinner is going to look at the pitch and then bowl, what is the point of being a spinner then? Spinners need to learn to perform in all conditions. These were flat pitches and honestly, many decks in Test cricket are like this,” Ajmal said.

#OnThisDay in 2012. Pakistan bowled England out for 72 in Abu Dhabi. Abdur Rehman took a career-best 6 for 25 & Saeed Ajmal took 7 wickets in the match, which was his 19th Test, breaking Waqar Younis’ national record to become the fastest Pakistani to 100 Test wickets #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CLemS9p18r — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 28, 2022

Saeed Ajmal said that the spinners who can bowl in any conditions tend to get more wickets. He stated the fact that Pakistan’s team played a lot of games in the UAE, and the spinners had to work hard there. Ajmal insists that If you want to complain about ‘flat pitches’ then you should quit cricket.

“To take wickets, you need temperament. You need to bowl a good 8-10 overs to play mind games with the batsmen and then you will be able to execute your plan. If you want to complain about ‘flat pitches’ then you should quit cricket,” Saeed Ajmal further added.

Saeed Ajmal has scalped 178 test wickets in 35 games, whereas he also has 184 ODI wickets and 85 T20I wickets under his belt.