“Maine toh sirf usko dekhna tha”: Shaheen Shah Afridi opens up on close encounter with David Warner in Lahore Test

Shaheen Afridi and David Warner shared a moment amongst them in the third between Pakistan vs Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia toured Pakistan after 24 long years for a full-fledged all-format series. The test series was a historic win for the Aussies as they won the series 1-0. However, the series was criticized for the nature of the pitches. Many cricket pundits criticized the pitches for being too batting-friendly.

However, in the end, the series was an entertaining one with both teams having their fair share of dominance. Babar Azam’s knock in the 2nd test was a knock to remember.

Shaheen Afridi opens up on his encounter with David Warner in Lahore

During the third test of the series, a funny incident happened between Shaheen Afridi and David Warner. Pakistan were bundled out for 268 runs in their first innings on the third day of the game. Australia were forced to bat for just three overs on the third day. On the last ball of the day, Warner survived a short ball of Afridi before screaming ‘no run’.

Shaheen Afridi went towards David Warner, and both Warner & Afridi gave each other a stare before both of them started laughing. This image turned into a viral meme. David Warner later posted a picture on Instagram where both Warner and Shaheen Afridi were seen laughing.

Facing off one day, shaking hands the next. David Warner 🤝 Shaheen Afridi pic.twitter.com/tO4wO1O1ip — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022

In a recent podcast on PCB’s Youtube channel, Afridi talked about the details of the incident. He said that he just went to see him, but David Warner’s reaction made it better.

“I just wanted to give him a stare, but Warner’s reaction with a smile made it better,” Shaheen Afridi said.

Shaheen Afridi finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the series with nine wickets at an average of 36.44. The 2022 season has been brilliant so far for Afridi. Lahore Qalandars recently won the PSL 2022 under Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy. Afridi scalped 20 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.57.