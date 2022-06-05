Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 live quarterfinal: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal matches?

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 live quarterfinal: The two sides would lock horns at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

After an action-packed 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI’s premier longest format domestic tournament – the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 would commence with its second/knock-out phase from June 6 onwards, with the quarter-final fixtures across Bengaluru.

After the seven teams – Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand made it through by topping their respective groups, Jharkhand became the eighth team to advance forward, courtesy of a huge victory against the Plate group toppers Nagaland in the pre-quarter-final.

The four winners of today’s quarter-final fixtures would advance through to the semi-finals, set to take place from June 14-18, followed by the grand finale from June 22-26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 live quarterfinal

As far as the fixtures are concerned, favourites Bengal would face Jharkhand in quarter-final 1; Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai would lock horns against Uttarakhand in quarter-final 2; Karnataka would be up against Uttar Pradesh in quarter-final 3, while Punjab would take on Madhya Pradesh in quarter-final 4.

He started late but made his way to the top in no time 👏 The story of Royston Dias in his own words where he talks about his life along with Mumbai’s #RanjiTrophy Quarter-final against Uttarakhand 🤩#mca #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI #RanjiTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/UwMYqFhjQy — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) June 5, 2022

As far the live streaming/telecast for the aforementioned quarter-final fixtures are concerned, only the quarter-final 3 fixture between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh would be telecast on the Star Sports network from 09:30 am onwards today.

The rest of the three matches would be live streamed on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal matches?

Date – 06/06/2022- 10/06/2022.

Match start Time – 09:30 am onwards

Quarter-final ‘1’ – Bengal vs. Jharkhand (Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru) on Disney+Hotstar

Quarter-final ‘2’ – Mumbai vs. Uttarakhand (KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur) on Disney+Hotstar

Quarter-final ‘3’ – Karnataka vs. Uttar Pradesh (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur) on Star Sports 1/Disney+Hotstar

Quarter-final ‘4‘ – Punjab vs. Madhya Pradesh (KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur) on Disney+Hotstar.