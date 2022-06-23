“Sarfaraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket”: Ian Bishop expresses awe of Sarfaraz Khan after his splendid century vs Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final

Ian Bishop expresses awe of Sarfaraz Khan as latter carried on with his purple patch of form till the Ranji Trophy final with another ton.

Continuing with his scintillating run of form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan smashed yet another ton, this time in the grand finale against Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After skipper Prithvi Shaw (47) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78) provided Mumbai an excellent start yet again, it was only due to Sarfaraz’s 243-ball 134 – the only three-figure score in the star-studded Mumbai batting line-up, that the team could post 374 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Sarfaraz’s innings was studded with 13 Fours and 2 Sixes, and he made sure that he came up with the signature move of Punjab’s renowned late singer-actor Sidhu Moose Wala, the moment he smashed the fourth century of the season.

To put it in a nutshell, the 24-year-old, in the last 16 Ranji Trophy innings, has smashed a total of – 1 triple hundred, 2 double hundreds, 3 scores in excess of 150, 4 half-centuries, and today’s century against Madhya Pradesh.

Ian Bishop expresses awe of Sarfaraz Khan

With the highest score of 301*, Sarfaraz now has amassed a total of 2,531 First-class runs across 35 innings (24 matches), at a mind-boggling average of 81.06, with the help of seven fifties and as many tons.

Taking cognizance of the aforementioned stat, West Indies legendary pacer Ian Bishop took to his social media handle, to praise and express his awe at Sarfaraz’s stupendous numbers, despite not quite a huge sample size of matches under his belt.

Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 23, 2022

Overall, in Ranji Trophy 2021-22, the Mumbai batter tops the list of highest run-getters with no other batter in the vicinity of his unbelievable numbers.

Averaging 133.85, he has amassed 937 runs across 8 innings in the ongoing season, with the assistance of 4 centuries and a couple of fifties, and one possible innings yet to go.