Highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy: Is Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Shukla’s partnership vs Nagaland highest in first-class cricket?

Highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy: The lower-order pair from Jharkhand stitched a 191-run partnership at the Eden Gardens.

During the third day of a preliminary Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-final between Jharkhand and Nagaland in Karachi, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and fast bowler Rahul Shukla scored their career-best first-class scores to put on board a record total.

58 runs behind the fifth-highest innings total in Ranji Trophy at Stumps on Day 2, Nadeem and Shukla scored as many as 111 runs on Day 3 to power Jharkhand to 880/10 (fourth-highest total in Ranji Trophy) in 203.4 overs.

In what was a second first-class century for Nadeem, the 32-year old player returned to the pavilion after scoring 177 (304) with the help of 22 fours and two sixes. Shukla, on the other hand, registered his second first-class half-century to end up with 85* (149) including seven fours and six sixes.

Jharkhand made 880 all out, what an effort albeit against Nagaland, terrific effort by Shahbaz Nadeem #cricket #JhavNag #RanjiTrophy — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 14, 2022

Having already dismissed three and retiring hurt the fourth Nagaland batter within 25 overs, there is no reason why Jharkhand shouldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals which will be played after Indian Premier League 2022. Readers must note than even a first-innings lead will mean a victory for Jharkhand.

Highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy

A 10th wicket 191-run partnership is rare in cricket. However, it still isn’t the highest-ever either in Ranji Trophy or in first-class cricket. It is worth mentioning that the highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy was recorded way back during the 1991/92 season.

Playing the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi pair of Ajay Sharma (259*) and Maninder Singh (78) had put together a 233-run stand for the 10th wicket against Mumbai.

As far as the first-class record is concerned, New South Wales duo Alan Kippax (260*) and Hal Hooker (62) had registered a 307-run partnership against Victoria way back in 1928.