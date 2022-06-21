Ranji Trophy finals: Mumbai Ranji team and Madhya Pradesh squad for final match Ranji Trophy 2022

Ranji Trophy finals: 41-time champions Mumbai would start as favourites in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final versus Madhya Pradesh.

A young, yet star-studded Mumbai will take on the resilient Madhya Pradesh side in the grand finale of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 22.

While Madhya Pradesh stormed into the final with a resounding 174-run victory against Bengal in the semi-final, Mumbai batters had the Uttar Pradesh bowlers down on their haunches with an overall lead of 746, to book their berth in the final on the basis of a first innings lead.

Having last won the title in 2015-16, Mumbai have delivered consistently both with bat and the ball throughout the season, and have their eyes set on the record 42nd title, and the maiden one under coach Amol Mazumdar in only his first season as Mumbai coach.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, last made it to a Ranji Trophy final in 1998-99 under their present coach Chandrakant Pandit, who would now help his side go for glory, although in a different capacity.

Ranji Trophy finals

Although Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw has had an ordinary season so far, he would hit the ground tomorrow with confidence, thanks to the contributions from the rest of the batters – Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Armaan Jaffer, and Suved Parkar, who have been instrumental in handing their side massive first innings lead throughout the season so far.

Madhya Pradesh too, under the household name Rajat Patidar have delivered successfully so far in the season, with the likes of in-form Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, and Akshat Raghuwanshi needed to step up one final time this year tomorrow.

The bowling line-up in particular has been top-notch for both the sides as well. While the Mumbai bowlers have had the best bowling average – 19.73, amongst all the teams, Madhya Pradesh’s seam bowling average – 19.91, is the best among the final eight teams of the ongoing season.

Working with a bit of sightseeing & snacking on Set Dosas in Bangalore before tomorrow’s Ranji Trophy Final.

The weather here is beautiful, by the way 🌦️☺️ pic.twitter.com/NbcUP2bPqV — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 21, 2022

Mumbai Ranji team and Madhya Pradesh squad for final match Ranji Trophy 2022

Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

Madhya Pradesh squad: Aditya Shrivastava (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar.