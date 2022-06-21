Ranji Trophy winners in history: All Ranji Trophy seasons winners list

Ranji Trophy winners in history: All eyes on the weather, as 41-time champion Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in the final tomorrow.

The grand finale of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will take place between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 22 (tomorrow).

One of the youngest sides in the tournament, Mumbai., under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw would have their eyes on their 41st title, with the last one coming into their kitty during the 2015-16 season. Barring fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni, all the rest of Mumbai players would feature in a Ranji Trophy final for the first time.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, led by Aditya Srivastava might not have many household names in their squad, but have put their heads down to go about their business so far, with their eyes now on the final hurdle past which lies their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Having said that, Mumbai would perhaps start as favourites, with their star-studded and in-form batting order comprising the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, and Sarfaraz Khan (to name a few). Moreover, they also boast of being the best bowling team in the ongoing season, having bowled at an average of 19.73.

Ranji Trophy winners in history

With a record 41 titles under their belt, Mumbai have lifted the maximum of them since the inception of tournament in the year 1934.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh last made it to a Ranji Trophy final in 1998-99 under the captaincy of their present coach Chandrakant Pandit.

All Ranji Trophy seasons winners list