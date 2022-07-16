“Keep shining and rising”: Virat Kohli responds in a classy way to Babar Azam’s supportive tweet

Indian captain Virat Kohli has replied to Babar Azam’s supportive tweet in a heartwarming way on social media.

The form of Virat Kohli has been the thing to talk about in the last few years. Kohli used to score centuries for fun, but ‘When will Virat score his next century?’ looks like a question with no specific answer. Kohli last scored a century in 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink ball test.

Virat has been nowhere near his best, and he has been struggling to score runs in IPL as well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the ongoing England tour, Virat failed in test and the T20Is, whereas he missed the first ODI due to an injury. He made his comeback in the 2nd ODI, but he failed yet again.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last year, he stepped down as the white ball captain of the side. To everyone’s surprise, he also left the Test captaincy after the South African test series. He does not even lead RCB in the IPL.

Despite his failure, players like Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen and Shoaib Akhtar have come in favour of Virat and have shown their support for the former Indian captain.

Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam

Virat Kohli has responded in a classy way to Babar Azam’s supportive tweet. After Virat’s failure against England in the 2nd ODI against England at the Lord’s, Babar Azam tweeted a supportive message to Virat. Virat has now responded to Babar’s message as well.

“Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best,” Virat Kohli replied to Babar Azam’s tweet. This is to be noticed that this is Virat’s first reply to any tweet made in 2022.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

When India lost to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat was the first on to congratulate both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, and a lot of pictures of those three surfaced online. The former cricketers have acknowledged the mutual respect shown by the two modern greats.

Babar has been one of the most consistent batters in the last few years, and his stats proves why is being called one of the greats. Azam has scored 4442 test runs at an astonishing average of 59.23, courtesy of 17 centuries. He also has 2851 T20I runs and 2686 test runs under his belt.