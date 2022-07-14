“This too shall pass”: Babar Azam lends support to Virat Kohli after another batting failure in ENG vs IND 2nd ODI

Babar Azam lends support to Virat Kohli as latter’s lean patch of form in international Cricket continues during the second ODI at Lord’s.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, team India were humbled by the English bowlers as they suffered a 100-run defeat while chasing a rather ordinary target of 247.

The spotlight was yet again on former team India skipper Virat Kohli, who was drafted in the playing XI after missing the first ODI due to a groin injury. Playing perhaps his most-suited format, and touted as the one that might possibly end the extended drought of international runs under his name, Kohli, after a promising start with three glorious boundaries, edged one through to the wicket-keeper to end a 16-run innings off 25 deliveries.

With the team reduced to 31/4 after Kohli’s wicket, it was all but curtains for India, as eventually all they could manage was a paltry 146 in 38.5 Overs.

Reece Topley was the star of the England bowling line-up, as he not only picked up his maiden six-wicket haul, but now also boasts of a career-best bowling figures (9.5-2-24-6) ever by an England player in ODIs.

Babar Azam lends support to Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, post yet another batting failure by Virat Kohli, took to his social media handle to lend a shoulder to the latter, thereby exhibiting a gem of a sporting gesture for a champion batter struggling to get back to his run-scoring ways.

Babar posted a picture from last year’s T20 World Cup in UAE ahead of the India versus Pakistan encounter, with Kohli placing his right arm around Babar’s shoulder in the frame, bearing the caption – “This too shall pass. Stay strong”.

Virat Kohli scored his last international century two-and-a half-years ago in November 2019, against Bangladesh during the day/night Test match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. His last ODI century too came in the year 2019 (August), against West Indies at the Port of Spain.

Nothing has gone the 33-year-old’s way ever since he stepped down as the team’s T20I skipper last year, with not a single match-winning contribution coming from his end across formats.