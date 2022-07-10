Cricket

Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?

Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Cam Newton gotta let me know what it’s like to dunk!”: Steph Curry couldn’t fathom Panthers QB’s dunking touchdown against Falcons
Next Article
"If we call every foul on you Shaquille O'Neal, the game will last 4 hours!": NBA Commissioner David Stern had to placate an irate Shaq and make him understand what he needed to change
Cricket Latest News
Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?
Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?

Most centuries in T20 international: The current Indian captain holds the record for scoring most…