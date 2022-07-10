Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?

Most centuries in T20 international: The current Indian captain holds the record for scoring most T20I centuries.

Following the likes of Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav has become the fifth Indian cricketer to score a T20I century.

In what was his maiden international century, it came in the form of a valiant knock bringing India back into a 216-run chase after they had lost the top-order cheaply inside the powerplay.

An innings worthy of being remembered for a winning cause, it wasn’t to be as Yadav’s dismissal in the penultimate over of the match left India with needing 25 runs off seven balls.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag exclaims India not picking players on current form in T20Is

A 17-run loss didn’t hurt India for they had already gained an unassailable series lead but the crowing point of this match was Yadav gaining confidence on the back of reaching the three-figure mark for the first time in international cricket.

2 excellent wins & a superb fight today. Proud of the way each one of us fought for this series win.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WG96lHlpKp — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 10, 2022

A stroke-filled 117 (55) with the help of 14 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 212.72 in the recently concluded third T20I against England in Nottingham has set a precedent with respect to how the team needs to bat in this format.

Most centuries in T20 international cricket list

Batter Matches Runs Centuries Rohit Sharma (IND) 128 3379 4 Sabawoon Dawizi (CZK-R) 23 989 3 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 87 2017 3 Colin Munro (NZ) 65 1724 3 Leslie Dunbar (SRB) 12 556 2 Aaron Finch (AUS) 92 2855 2 Chris Gayle (WI) 79 1899 2 Martin Guptill (NZ) 112 3299 2 Evin Lewis (WI) 50 1423 2 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 71 2140 2 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 12 506 2 KL Rahul (IND) 56 1831 2

Indian batters T20I century list