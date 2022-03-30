Keith Warne age: Shane Warne brothers and sisters and family details

Keith Warne age: The SportsRush brings you the details of the family members of the legendary spinner late Shane Keith Warne.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

After Warne’s death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, his body was taken to the mainland city of Surat Thani. It was then transported to Bangkok, before getting transferred to Australia. Shane Warne’s body reached Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne on a charter flight.

Shane Warne’s state funeral took take place on 30 March 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The state also allowed people to pay their tributes to Warne by putting Beer Cans and Cigarettes at Shane Warne’s statue.

Keith Warne age

Keith Warne is the father of Shane Warne and his age is around 70-80 years. He paid tribute to his son Shane Warne at Warne’s state funeral at the MCG.

Shane Warne’s mother’s name is Bridgette Warne and Jason Warne is Warne’s younger brother. Shane Warne was born in Upper Ferntree Gully in Victoria, Australia.

Shane Warne’s father Keith pays tribute to his son at the memorial service at the MCG as the world remembers the legendary Australian cricketer. pic.twitter.com/07TFQHPxTW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 30, 2022

As far as his personal life is concerned, Warne was married to Simone Callahan between 1995-2005. The couple had three children namely Brooke Warne, Summer Warne and Jackson Warne.

A couple of years after their separation, Warne and Callahan were reported to be getting back together but it wasn’t to be. Warne got engaged to Elizabeth Hurley in 2011, but they separated in 2013.