Kensington Oval Barbados ODI Records: Most Runs, Wickets And Highest Innings Totals In Bridgetown ODIs

Having hosted international matches across formats in 2022, Kensington Oval will be hosting its first match of this year in the form of the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2023 tomorrow. The contest will bring back top-level cricket to Barbados after just over 11 months.

Hosts West Indies don’t have the best of ODI records at this stadium on the back of winning 17 and losing 22 out of 29 ODIs since first playing here in 1985. In what was also a three-match series at this island, West Indies had ended up losing it 1-2 against New Zealand last year.

As far as India are concerned, they will be playing an ODI at this ground for the first time since 2002. Having won one and lost two out of their three ODIs here, readers must note that even India don’t have the best of records here. Going to play at this venue after more than 12 years, the visitors’ shambolic record has allowed them winning one and losing 11 out of their 14 matches across formats.

Kensington Oval Barbados ODI Records

With the exception of Universe Boss Chris Gayle (688), all other highest run-scorers in Barbados ODIs are retired cricketers namely Brian Lara (566), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (361), Desmond Haynes (345) and Carl Hooper (330). Speaking of active West Indian cricketers, Shai Hope (296), Nicholas Pooran (252), Jason Holder (165), Alzarri Joseph (144) and Kyle Mayers (111) have been the top-performers among batters.

Unlike batters, highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at the Kensington Oval are active players such as Joseph (23), Holder (19), Mitchell Starc (14) and Sheldon Cottrell (13).

With current Indian cricketers having never played an ODI at this stadium, their absence from Barbados ODI records is self-explanatory.

Highest Innings Totals In Bridgetown ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 364/4 48.4 England West Indies 2019 360/8 50 West Indies England 2019 328 50 England West Indies 2017 313/6 49.3 Sri Lanka West Indies 2003 312/4 50 West Indies Sri Lanka 2003

While the 300-run mark has been touched only nine times (four during successful run-chases) across 90 innings in Bridgetown ODIs, the ground has a tendency of producing high-scoring contests time and again.

Teams batting second have generally had an additional advantage at this venue as 24 matches have been won whilst chasing a target as compared to 20 won after setting a target. It is noteworthy that the aforementioned highest innings total is also the highest successful run-chase having made possible due to individual centuries by Jason Roy and Joe Root in a 361-run chase four years ago.