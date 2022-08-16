West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA: When and where to watch WI vs NZ Barbados ODI?

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs NZ ODI.

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 will be played in Bridgetown tonight as a three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series. All the three ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval.

Set to clash against each other in this format for the first time since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies and New Zealand will be playing their 13th bilateral ODI series against each other. A narrow 6-5 series lead witnesses West Indies having an edge over New Zealand in this format.

Fifth bilateral ODI series between these two teams in West Indies, this will be played after a 10-year gap. It is worth mentioning that New Zealand are yet to register their maiden ODI series victory in this part of the world. Coming on the back of a 2-1 T20I series victory, the visitors should be confident enough to win the series against a team which is far away from its best in white-ball cricket.

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and USA

Since New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 doesn’t have any television viewing platform for the Indian audiences, Indian fans will once again have to do without a television channel for an international series being played in West Indies without featuring India.

Having said that, streaming platform FanCode is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the remaining tour (three ODIs), will have to pay INR 25 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor an option of buying a pass solely for the first T20I for this series.

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on ESPN Caribbean. Fans of the Black Caps back home will be able to watch Barbados ODIs on Sky Sport NZ (although on the next day due to the time difference). Meanwhile, fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch these matches on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 17/08/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (local) and 11:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and Sky Sport Now (New Zealand).