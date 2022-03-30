Kingsmead Durban Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Durban Tests?

Kingsmead Durban Test records and stats: Test cricket will return to Durban after more than three years tomorrow.

The first Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa will kick-start in Durban from tomorrow. Having last hosted England for white-ball matches a couple of years ago, Kingsmead will be hosting a Test match after three years.

South Africa, who have played each one of the 44 Durban Tests so far, don’t have the best of records at this venue. As compared to their 14 Test victories here, South Africa have lost 16 Tests over the years. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing a Test match at Kingsmead for the first time.

It is noteworthy that the last Test in Durban was a cliffhanger where Sri Lanka had sealed a 304-run chase (second Test win in South Africa) with only a wicket in hand. Set to face a depleted South African squad, Bangladesh should take inspiration from their sub-continent neighbour to register their first-ever Test win against the Proteas.

However, it is noteworthy that the Bangla Tigers have lost all their six previous Tests in South Africa. In what will be the seventh Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh, it is worth mentioning that South Africa have won on five occasions in the past.

Kingsmead Durban Test records

In Jacques Kallis (1,266), Gary Kirsten (1,048), AB de Villiers (818), Herschelle Gibbs (646) and Wally Hammond (637), all highest Test run-scorers in Durban are former cricketers. Below is a list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active Test players:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Dean Elgar (SA) 4 228 118* 38 1 0 Aiden Markram (SA) 2 214 143 53.5 1 0 Kusal Perera (SL) 1 204 153* 204 1 1 Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 1 147 96 147 0 2 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 2 131 70 32.75 0 1 Murali Vijay (IND) 2 131 97 32.75 0 1

The presence of former cricketers is quite evident in the bowling department as well all highest wicket-takers namely Dale Steyn (50), Shaun Pollock (44), Makhaya Ntini (43), Hugh Tayfield (30) and Allan Donald (29) in Durban Tests have retired now. Below is a list of highest Test wicket-takers at this venue among active Test players:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Keshav Maharaj (IND) 2 12 26 43.1 1 Stuart Broad (ENG) 2 11 12.81 35.4 0 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 1 9 12.11 19.1 1 Marchant de Lange (SA) 1 8 15.75 27.2 1 Vishwa Fernando (SL) 1 8 16.62 25.6 0

Highest innings totals in Durban Tests

While a large number of Kingsmead’s high scoring Test innings have come in the distant past, Tests in the last decade have mostly been result-oriented matches with innings scores being in vicinity of 300.

