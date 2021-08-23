Kingston Jamaica weather today: What is the weather forecast for West Indies vs Pakistan Test Day 4 at Sabina Park?

Kingston Jamaica weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the WI vs PAK 2nd Test.

The second Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in Jamaica continues to suffer due to inclement weather conditions. Out of the 98 overs which had to be bowled on Day 3 yesterday, only 54 were possible as rain played spoilsport on the third day in a row.

With a loss in overs on each of the three days so far, 98 overs are again slated to be bowled today. Having said that, the same will only happen subject to favourable weather conditions.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan have an upper hand especially after dismissing three West Indian batsmen in the final session of Day 3. Trailing by 263 runs with seven wickets in hand, West Indies require a significant partnership to not just save this match but also ensure that they don’t draw the series after winning the first of the two-match series.

Kingston Jamaica weather Day 4

In their attempt to save the match, the hosts might be assisted by weather gods as the weather prediction isn’t very pleasing for today as well.

According to AccuWeather, a significant change in the weather forecast from yesterday is that rain probability is in the vicinity of 50% right from the first session.

Assuming that the match begins at 09:30 AM (local time), the first session has a 40% rain probability. The same will go on to increase as the day progresses on Monday. All in all, players and fans shouldn’t be surprised to see a rain interruption or two at the Sabina Park today.

10:00 AM – 32 degree (Partly Sunny).

11:00 AM – 32 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Mostly Cloudy with Storms).

02:00 PM – 31 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Thunderstorms).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Thunderstorms).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Mostly Cloudy).