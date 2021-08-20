Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather today: What is the weather forecast for West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the WI vs PAK 2nd Test.

The second Test match of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of West Indies will commence today at the Sabina Park, Jamaica, from tonight. With West Indies winning the first cliffhanger Test, Pakistan would be keen to stage a comeback and end the tour with a victory.

In the last five Test matches that West Indies have played against Pakistan, they have won three and lost two to maintain an impressive lead. A second victory in the series for them will put them at the top of the points table in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Currently, West Indies are at the second position (behind India) with a victory in their only match. Having said that, West Indies will have a challenge in front of them as opening batsman Kieran Powell might not be playing this match. Additionally, they could also be making one more change or to their Playing XI for this match.

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica weather

Considering the buzz around the weather prediction for this Test, there would be no surprise in rain playing spoilsport at some point in time in this Test match. That being said, the first session of the first day has minimal chances of being interrupted for a lengthy duration due to inclement weather conditions.

Contrary to the first session’s single-digit rain probability according to AccuWeather, it is expected to receive a steep increase and reach around 51% in the second session.

It will be in the third session that the cloud cover is likely to improve significantly to the extent that sun will make its presence felt over Sabina Park as rain probability will once again drop down to around 10%-14%.

1o:00 AM – 31 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 31 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 31 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Mostly Cloudy with Storms).

02:00 PM – 31 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 32 degree (Partly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Partly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Partly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

It is worth mentioning that a lot of rain and thunderstorms are expected on Day 2 (Saturday) of the Test match in Jamaica. The rain probability for the whole day is predicted to be around 50% tomorrow.