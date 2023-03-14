“Kitne Lucky hai n vo log”: Twitter left star-struck as Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Quick Style in Mumbai

Never shy of expressing his emotions in public domain, former India captain Virat Kohli shook a leg with renowned dance group Quick Style in Mumbai today. Kohli, who was in Ahmedabad for the recently concluded fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match until yesterday, appears to be fulfilling professional commitments outside of cricket in what is a brief break from the sport.

Kohli, 34, himself posted a photo across his social media handles from his interaction with Quick Style around an hour ago. “Guess who I met in mumbai,” read the caption of Kohli’s latest social media post.

The same was followed by Quick Style posting an Instagram video in which Kohli was seen dancing with all the members of a male dance group. With a bat in his hand, Kohli managed to match steps with professional dancers without any discomfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Although not a professional dancer himself, there is no hiding to the fact that Kohli is quite fond of dancing. During the course of a four-match BGT 2023, Kohli was seen dancing on the ground in the first Test in Nagpur and the third Test in Indore.

Taking into consideration how Kohli met Quick Style on the location of a set, it wouldn’t be surprising to know in the future that the two had met for some sort of a professional collaboration.

The Indian cricket team captain and the celebrity himself, Virat Kohli was spotted by our team today!!✨. @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/7mYCT0NbI2 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 14, 2023

Twitter left star-struck as Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Quick Style in Mumbai

The sight of Kohli meeting a hip-hop dance group immediately enticed heartwarming reactions beneath his tweet. With Kohli’s fans also appearing to being fans of Quick Style, they couldn’t hide their excitement with respect to the meeting of two famous entities.

Kitne Lucky hai n vo log 🥺 — Ankur Edwin (@EdwinAnkur) March 14, 2023

ये तो ‘काला चश्मा’ वाले हैं 😍 — Kunal Kishore (@ImKunalKishore) March 14, 2023

Kya Baat Hai! 🔥 — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) March 14, 2023

As usual your die hard fans 😁 — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 14, 2023

Woah 🔥 — Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) March 14, 2023

Woww — Aishu (@AishuTalks) March 14, 2023

Who is Quick Style?

For the unversed, Quick Style is a Norwegian dance group known for their social media presence which comprises dance videos on songs of various languages and cultures.

First time in Mumbai, Quick Style also met actor Anil Kapoor in the city. “Such a great man. Such a beautiful man. Anil Kapoor was very loving. He gave all of us individually so much love. We took a walk and made funny videos together without even planning,” Quick Style told Mid-Day.

Virat Kohli’s next assignment

Fresh off a 75th international century across formats, Kohli will soon join the Indian squad for a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning at the Wankhede Stadium Friday onward. Kohli, who has a phenomenal ODI record against Australia, will be facing them in this format after more than 27 months.