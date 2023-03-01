WATCH: Virat Kohli dance video from Day 1 of Indore Test goes viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing whilst fielding on the first day of the third Test match against Australia in Indore today. A personality filled to the brim with energy and enthusiasm on most days, Kohli put on display another such instance of enjoying in his own company despite surrounded by 10 teammates and thousands of fans.

Kohli, who failed like all other Indian batters with respect to entertaining the fans with their primary skill, took refuge in a non-cricketing skill in order to become a source of amazement at the Holkar Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that both Kohli and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were located dancing to a song from blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’ (2023) during the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground last month.

In what was another case of a viral video, Kohli and Jadeja nailing the hook step of the title song named ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ had even earned applause from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Virat Kohli dance video from Day 1 of Indore Test goes viral

The video, which is already viral across social media platforms, is from the 13th over of the Australian innings. With the visitors beginning their innings some overs after the lunch break, Kohli was seen having a gala time a few overs before the tea break on Day 1.

Part of a batting collapse on Wednesday, Kohli (22) was the pick of the Indian batters in an innings where all they could manage collectively were 109 runs in 33.2 overs. Sixth Indian batter to be dismissed in the 23rd over, Kohli was looking assured with the bat in his hand before becoming spinner Todd Murphy’s victim for the third time in as many matches.

With Australia already closing in on India’s first innings total with nine wickets in hand, the visitors would be desperate to bat the hosts out of the match.