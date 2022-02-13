KKR captain 2022: Who is the captain of KKR in IPL 2022?

KKR captain 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders had spent a grand total of INR 35.35 crore on the first day of Indian Premier League Auction 2022.

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders were quite brave with respect to their bidding process on the first day of Indian Premier League mega auction 2022.

Not shying away from bidding heavily for their preferred players, Knight Riders spent a large part of their purse for just a handful of high-profile players.

There was a time when Kolkata were left with around INR 20 crore but they still took part in an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad for West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran. Had it not been Sunrisers buying Pooran for a whopping amount of INR 10.75 crore, KKR would have experienced a substantial hole in their pocket.

At the end of the day, Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore), Sheldon Jackson (INR 60 lakh), Pat Cummins (INR 7.25 crore), Nitish Rana (INR 8 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (INR 12.25 crore) were the players who joined Kolkata on Day 1.

KKR captain 2022

Knight Riders, who released both their former captains namely Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan last year, were among the three teams expected to buy a captain in this mega auction.

With them acquiring the services of a former IPL captain in Iyer, there’s a high probability of him leading KKR this season. Having said that, fans are also suggested to wait for an official confirmation.

Kolkata, who were also successful in buying back Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, have another captaincy candidate. Although in a different format, Cummins is coming on the back of leading Australia to a 4-0 series victory in Ashes 2021-22.

Knight Riders kick-started the second day of the mega auction by bidding successfully for India batter Ajinkya Rahane (INR 1 crore). Rahane, who had played just a couple of matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, will join KKR as his fifth franchise.

While the chances are less, Rahane could be a left-field choice for leadership at Knight Riders. Rahane, who has led India in 11 matches across formats, has also led Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants on 25 occasions.