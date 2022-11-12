T20 World Cup 2022 final timing in Pakistan: Pakistan vs England toss time and match start time on Sunday

The T20 World Cup 2022 final is less than 24 hours away, this tournament has given some iconic matches and one more match will decide the champion of this tournament. Both England and Pakistan lost in the semi-final last year, and this is their chance to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The weather is not looking great for the match on Sunday, but there is a reserved day as well for the same. It is to be noted that a minimum of 10 overs is required in both innings to get a result, in case the match cannot happen even after the reserve day, the trophy will be shared.

England will sweat upon the fitness of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan in this match as well. The form of Shaheen Afridi is a bright light for the Pakistani team, and the way Mohammad Haris has batted will give them a lot of confidence going into this match.

T20 World Cup 2022 final timing in Pakistan

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is ready for yet another World Cup final. The 2015 Cricket World cup final was played here, whereas the record-breaking Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2020 final was also played here only. In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan defeated England at the MCG to win the title.

The T20 World Cup 2022 final is set to start at 1:30 PM IST, that is 1:00 PM Pakistan time, whereas the toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes ahead of the match time i.e. 12:30 PM Pakistan time. The fans will hope that the rain will stay away and that the match does start on time in Melbourne.

England have dominated the Pakistan side in Head to Head battle, and it will be interesting to see if Pakistan can change some records in this match. England recently defeated Pakistan in a T20I series recently in Pakistan’s home conditions, which will certainly give them a mental edge.