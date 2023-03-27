“I Wish I Had Dhoni”: Sourav Ganguly Once Revealed Why He Wanted a Player Like MS Dhoni During 2003 World Cup

The 2003 World Cup final defeat still hurts Indian fans all around the globe. India lost just a couple of matches in the tournament and both of them were against Australia. Years later after that defeat, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly revealed one player that he wanted to have in that World Cup squad.

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was head and shoulders above anyone in that tournament. He scored 673 runs in the tournament at an average of 61.18. Ganguly was second on the list, where he scored 465 runs, the difference between both numbers speaks a lot.

Australia always had an upper hand on the Indian team, and the pressure was clearly visible on the Indians. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was called ‘captain cool’, and he was famous for keeping his calm under pressure situations. Ganguly had said that he wanted a player like Dhoni on his team.

Sourav Ganguly Once Revealed Why He Wanted a Player Like MS Dhoni During 2003 World Cup

In his autobiography ‘A Century is Not Enough’, Ganguly had revealed why he wanted a player like Dhoni during the 2003 World Cup. He insisted that a player like Dhoni, who stays calm and steady under pressure is always a big plus for any side. Ganguly was surprised that Dhoni was working in the Indian Railways in 2003.

Ganguly said that Dhoni came to his notice in 2004, and he was impressed with the wicket-keeper on the first day itself. He was pleased with his assessment that a player he chose for the team went on to become a World Cup-winning captain in the future.

“I wish I’d Dhoni in my 2003 World Cup team. I was told that when we were playing the 2003 World Cup final he was still a ticket collector with Indian Railways. Unbelievable!,” Sourav Ganguly said in his autobiography.

“I had over the years constantly looked out for players who remain steady under pressure and possess the capability to change the course of the match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who came to my notice in 2004, was a natural progression of this thought. I was impressed with MS Dhoni from day one.”

Sourav Ganguly vs MS Dhoni captaincy record

Ganguly and Dhoni were two of the greatest captains the Indian team ever had. Dhoni led India in 332 matches across all formats, and he had a win percentage of 53.61. Ganguly, on the other hand, led India in 195 matches, and he had a winning percentage of 49.74%.