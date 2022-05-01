KKR vs RR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022 IPL match: Is Wankhede Stadium good for bowling?

KKR vs RR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022 IPL match: The venue will host its twelfth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 47th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having lost all of their previous five matches, KKR have arrived at a point where one more loss would open their pathway towards the exit door in the tournament.

With six losses in nine matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently placed at the 8th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the RR, courtesy of some exceptional run of form of their wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler and their spin bowling department have had a good enough season so far. Despite having handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) their first win of the season a couple of days ago, the Sanju Samson-led side are currently placed at the 3rd spot in the points table.

While RR would play their third match at the Wankhede tomorrow, KKR would step on the venue for the fourth time this season.

Your love & support means a lot to us 💜💛 We are overwhelmed with the love that you all have showered. Keep them coming! 🙌#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/GiGUWcPaaX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 1, 2022

The Wankhede Stadium would host back to back matches within a span of two days on Monday. However, the match between KKR and RR would be played on a different pitch adjacent to the one used for the DC versus LSG match on Sunday.

Despite the match set to take place on a used red soil pitch, it will again turn out to be a batting paradise despite the slowness of the pitch. The previous match here, witnessed the LSG just managing to defend (by 6 runs) the score of 195/3 posted by them batting first.

The good news for the bowlers though, is that the Wankhede pitch, remaining true to the bounce which it offers, will assist the pacers early on with the hard, new ball.

As mentioned in our previous match pitch report for this venue, the pacers, including the likes of Mohsin Khan and Shardul Thakur did manage to pick crucial opposition wickets upfront.

Expect 160-170 runs on tomorrow’s Wankhede pitch to be par total for the side batting first.