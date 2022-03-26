Sheldon Jackson stats 2022: List of Sheldon Jackson IPL teams

Sheldon Jackson stats: The uncapped veteran wicket-keeper batter is playing an Indian Premier League match after five years.

During the first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

While Iyer is playing his first-ever match for Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja is leading a team for the first time in competitive cricket. “Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role,” Jadeja told Star Sports at the toss.

Sheldon Jackson stats

Throwing a surprise first up, Knight Riders have included only three overseas players into their Playing XI. As a result, Indian fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi will be accompanying all-rounders Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer in the fast-bowling department.

As expected, veteran Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson has been picked as a middle-order Indian batter ahead of the likes of Rinku Singh and Baba Indrajith.

Jackson, 35, had made his IPL debut for Kolkata five years ago. In what remains his only IPL season, Jackson has 38 runs in three IPL innings at a strike rate of 122.58 to his name. A consistent run-scorer across formats in the Indian domestic circuit, expect KKR to give a long rope to Jackson this season.

CSK include Mitchell Santner ahead of Maheesh Theekshana

While Super Kings have included four overseas players, they have opted to include all-rounder Mitchell Santner ahead of specialist overseas spinner Maheesh Theekshana. New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has bagged the overseas pacer’s spot ahead of Chris Jordan.

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande had pinned down fellow Indian pacers in KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Simarjeet Singh for a solitary spot.