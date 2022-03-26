“Sheldon Jackson’s speed reminded me of MS Dhoni”: Sachin Tendulkar amazed by Sheldon Jackson stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa in IPL 2022

Sheldon Jackson stumping: The veteran wicket-keeper batter kicked-off his Indian Premier League comeback in the best possible way.

During the first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson justified the team management’s decision to make him keep wickets instead of England wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings.

Playing an IPL match after half-a-decade, Jackson managed to create instant impact behind the wickets to dismiss Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa (28).

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the eighth over when Uthappa attempted a flick off Varun Chakravarthy only to miss a wide delivery and also lose his balance in the process.

With both Uthappa’s feet in the air, Jackson had some time to dislodge the bails. However, the 35-year old player’s lightening fast hands didn’t provide any chance whatsoever to the batter to return inside the crease.

With CSK already losing opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Devon Conway (3) inside the powerplay after KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invited them to bat first, Uthappa’s dismissal further added to their woes. Having hit a couple of fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 133.33, Uthappa was looking in good touch before getting out tonight.

Sheldon Jackson stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa in IPL 2022 match

Twitter reactions on Sheldon Jackson:

That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!! ⚡️#CSKvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022

The image of that stumping would keep echoing in Sheldon Jackson’s mind forever. Sharp reflexes. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 26, 2022

Sheldon Jackson has been very sharp. #IPL2022 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 26, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.