KL Rahul vs Rabada IPL record: KL Rahul vs Punjab Kings stats and last 5 innings list

KL Rahul vs Rabada IPL record: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Punjab Kings after a six-year gap.

The 42nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Pune tonight.

The contest will witness Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, close friends and captains of both teams respectively, locking horns against each other right after opening the batting for Punjab for four seasons in a row. Rahul, who kick-started his captaincy career at PBKS during IPL 2020, will be facing them for the first time since 2016.

Rahul’s six IPL matches against his previous franchise had come for Royal Challengers Bangalore (two stints) and Sunrisers Hyderabad across four separate seasons.

In five innings against Kings, Rahul has scored 110 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.67 and 152.78 respectively. Yet to score an IPL half-century against this opposition, Rahul’s best had come while playing for RCB in Mohali when he had scored 42 (25) as an opening batter (only instance of him opening the batting vs PBKS).

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 16* 6 3 0 Bengaluru 2016 42 25 6 1 Mohali 2016 17* 10 1 1 Hyderabad 2015 27 27 1 1 Sharjah 2014 8 8 2 0 Bengaluru 2013

As a fielder and a wicket-keeper, Rahul has affected a catch, stumping and run-out each against Punjab.

KL Rahul vs Rabada IPL record

Rahul, who has been in some form this season, will be facing Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay. It is noteworthy that the South African bowler has had an upper hand in this contest over the years.

Rahul, who has faced Rabada on four occasions in the past, has scored 23 (21) including getting out against him once in the IPL. Apart from the IPL, the duo has never faced each other in the shortest format.